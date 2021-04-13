Yei roads still impassable due to insecurity

By James Atem Kuir

Transportation routes connecting to Yei are yet to resume functioning nearly two weeks after attacks staged by unidentified left 10 people dead along Juba-Yei and Yei-Kaya roads.

At least four foreign drivers were killed in the attacks, disrupting movement of merchandises to the town for the last two weeks.

Speaking to Juba Monitor from Yei town yesterday, the police commissioner in the area said movement has not resumed along the roads connecting the town to Juba and neighbouring Uganda.

“The roadfrom Kaya to Yei and the Juba road are still inaccessible. There is still no movement of vehicles. People are fearing to move because of the recent incidents of ambushes,” Major-general Yoasa Lujang Kamba the police commissioner said.

Following the recent attacks on Juba-Nimule and Juba-Yei highways, Ugandan and Kenyan truck drivers suspended ferrying goods into the country, parking their transit goods on the Ugandan side of the border to compel South Sudan security authorities guarantee their safe movement in and out of the country.

The East African drivers broke their protest and started transporting merchandises to Juba after meeting South Sudan top security officials and Ugandan counterparts late last week.

The South Sudan security team headed by SSPDF former Chief of Defense Forces, Johnson Juma Okot, Inspector-General of Police, Majak Akech, and the Director-General of Internal Security, Akol Khor in that meeting, pledged to deploy forces as well as provide escort security to the East African transporters and other road users.

According to Gen. Kamba,routes linking Yei to Uganda and Juba have since remained closed and the pinch of shortages of food supply and hikes in consumer prices is being felt by the town inhabitants.

“Though the security situation has improved in the last days, no trucks delivering commodities have started arriving either from Juba or Uganda. People are still afraid to move. Things have increased in the market. A 50kg of sugar is now selling at about 20,000SSP. It used to sell at about 15,000SSP before,” he added.

Yei and other parts of Central Equatoria State have continued to experience violenceorchestrated by armed groups with unknown motives.