Yei gov’t backs citizens reconciliation

By Hassan Arun Cosmas.

CommissionerAggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa of Yei River county of Central Equatoria State has urged citizens of his county and the entire country to reconcile with one another.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa called on the population and government stakeholders to join efforts with United Nations (UN) in working towards the implementation of the peace process in the country.

“Reconcile with one another in order to live a better life and let us join our hands and work together with United Nations to bring peace in our hearts before asking for the government to bring peace,” Kanyikwa said.

He stated that South Sudan was in conflict because citizens not loving one another and defined peace as the contribution of all the citizens to live through love and forgive.

The Commissioner added that citizens needed to develop peace within themselves and spread it out instead of them getting involved in politics.

Kanyikwamentioned that he believed peace could only be realized if citizens stopped hatred, tribalism and discrimination.

He called on all South Sudanese stakeholders to take the primary responsibility for protecting civilians and commit to building a better future for the people of South Sudan.

However, Nicholas Hayson,the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations Mission in South Sudansaid, millions of south Sudanese across the nation continued to suffer from effects of conflict, worst flooding, extreme food insecurity and the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Humanitarian agencies and partners are providing lifesaving support to million people in the face of winding resources an extremely difficult operating environment where they at times experience threats to their lives,” said Hayson.

Hayson expressed the commitment of the partners with government and people South Sudan to uphold the principles of humanity, human rights, gender equality, protection of civilian and sustainable development.