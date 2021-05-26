Yei FC Coach resigned

By Hassan Arun-Yei

The Head Coach of Yei Football Club has resigned from his position on Sunday citing lack of support from his club.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, Clement Nelson explained that his resignation was due to over work without support from the club board.

“The reason as to why I am resigning from my position as the head coach of Atlabara football club Yei is because of some small mistakes that I realized in the team but could not be rectified,” Mr. Nelson said.

Head coach expressedhiscommitment to support sports in Yei in order to see his club goes to an international levelin Yei and South Sudan at large.

He encouraged the players not to lose hope because of the decision he made.

The sportsman called on fans to support the club in order to develop citing that football without fans is not impressing.

“I am ready to support sports in Yei to see thatfootball grows to international level. It does not mean that if I resign from Atlabara then I don’t coach any team. I want to encourage the players to continue winning games in my absence,” he said.

Atlabara football club was establish in 2019 and was crowned champions of South Sudan cup in 2021 upon their first participation in the tournament.

Efforts to reach the board of Atlabara football club for comments on the resignation of their head coach were unsuccessful.

The club represented Yei river county at the national level during the South Sudan cup in Juba for the first time losing 5-2 in aggregate.