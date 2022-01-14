Yei County pleas launch of Juba-Yei Road Construction

By Bida Elly David

Yei River County has yesterday urged the national government to surface the launch of Juba -Yei road construction to simplify movement of goods and services.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa the Commissioner of Yei River County said that the launch for the Construction of Juba Yei road would have happened months ago but due to series of lockdown caused by Covid-19, the launch never happened.

He stressed out that since rainy season was underway, there was need to put infrastructure in place to enable foreign and domestic traders from States and other neighbouring Countries reach services to Juba since is highly populated town and the capital city of the Country South Sudan.

‘’I need to say that since rainy season is underway, there is need for our national government in partnership with the State government to resume the strategies laid to launch construction of Juba-Yei road to enable movement of goods and service simplified as well as put infrastructure in place’’ Cyrus said

Furthermore, he added that Yei County was so fertile towards production of consumer goods aimed for both subsistence and commercial use within the County and later exported to Juba for the sake of improving the standard of leaving ofthose who live with less to consumption rate.