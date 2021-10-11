Yei County Commissioner prioritizes training of counselors

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

Yei River County commissioner, Aggrey Cyrus Kanyi kwad is closed his effort in prioritizing the training of local government counsellors to handle community reconciliation, peace building, conflict management and enhancing public orders to strengthen the capacity of local government council in his Boma over the week.

“I have put some key priorities that we want to undertake, one of it strengthening capacities of local government councils with more emphasis on Boma councils to handle community reconciliation, peace building, conflict management and enhance public order security and customary law enforcement, “said Kanyikwa.

He stated that he believed that the conflict which existed in the country and particularly in Yei County was because of the breakdown of customary justice which could allow the grievances that in the hearts of the people not be solved.

Kanyikwa mentioned that the chiefs were disappointed and frustrated for not being considered or recognized in the government structures.

He explained that this made them not to take public order and public security which was a primary responsibility of the local government.

The commissioner spoke about the identification of potential young men and young women to be trained as Boma retainers to exercise community policy and help chiefs in arresting criminals.

He tasked each Boma to identify young men and women to work as Boma retainers to exercise community policing to help chiefs in addressing issues of conflict in the rural areas.