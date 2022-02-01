Yei Commissioner Call on refugees to come back home

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Commissioner of Yei River County, Central Equatoria State has called on refugees to come back home adding that the government will guarantee security.

Ugandan government have offered protection and guidance to South Sudanese refugees.

Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa appreciated Ugandan government for hosting the people of South Sudan safely.

“We appreciate the good work for Uganda government for hosting our people and we have asked them to continue hosting them in that harmonious and peaceful manner so that when they return. This border of South Sudan and Uganda has strong bondage that has long existed. The communities of both sides are relatives and therefore no one will break.so any time there is conflict, the other one will rescue by hosting. Therefore for the refugees who are willing to come, they are welcome and our side is to guarantee that their security is safe, “emphasized the commissioner.

He added that he calls on all people of Yei River and armed opposition groups to voluntarily return and resettle peacefully.

He stressed that detention in some occasions should not be used by security organs as a dehumanizing factor.

“Some of the fears that were raised by the people is that if they come, they will be arrested. Those are propaganda that we don’t want to promote. If there are arrest, there are accusations from the people, and if those accusations are raised, it is up to the accused to justify that am either not part or am part of the accusation and even if you are rebel. We have released several rebels. I have not heard or seen any accused rebel being killed in any of the prisons in Yei or being detained without any questioning. They have always been released.so this is what I want our refugees to come back peacefully and settle, “appeals Cyrus.

Thousands of the citizens of Yei River County left the country and went to settle in the refugee camps either in the neighbouring Uganda or democratic republic of Congo since the outbreak of conflict in the area in 2016.