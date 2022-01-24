Yei Civil Hospital out of Covid-19 test kits

By Hassan Arun Cosmas.

Yei Civil Hospital is running a shortage of rapid diagnostic test kits confirms COVID-19 project supervisor for Support for Peace, Education and Development Program.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, COVID-19 project supervisor for Support for Peace, Education and Development Program Ngota Charles Clement said that Yei hospital had received polymerized chain reaction machine for the COVID-19 test.

“lack of motivation to the technical personnel in the laboratory and shortage of rapid diagnostic test kits. As an organization, they are working hard to have the testing kits brought to Yei Civil Hospital. We have the machines which are working and a technical person is also available but up to today we have not received any suspect to be taken for testing and there were two samples which were brought earlier but they were not tested simply because there was lack of motivation for the technical person in the laboratory.

There is also a challenge of testing kits but as an organization, we are working hard to see that these kits are brought to Yei like in the other counties,” Clement said.

He added that the entire public to turn up for the COVID-19 vaccination for both the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Very soon the RDTs arrive, they would begin testing of samples to refer for management if found positive.

“I have the privilege to inform the entire public that we are working hard to bring in the RDTs test kits which are a very simple exercise to test any suspect and we will be able to refer for management if we suspect that it is a positive case. I urge the community to come for the vaccination which is ongoing in the entire county, “ Ngota said.