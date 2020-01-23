Yei authorities should follow procedures for land allocation

By: Joseph Akim Gordon

Every community in South Sudan has full right over community land which is their ancestral land. To reallocate part of the land is the responsibility of a particular community in which there must be consultation of the community members and chiefs and elders of that particular community.

It is to be noted that the community of Marakonyen in Yei, are being deprived of their ancestral land, the acting chief in Gimunu acted illegally to endorse piece of land in Marakonye to the state authority after all the land belongs to Marakonyen community, without proper procedures.

Most of the Marakonyen community members took refuge to the neighboring countries of Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo and internally displaced and elsewhere.

Since peace is in the horizon, the Yei authorities should not hurry to take the land without proper authorization and procedures, the land proposed is about two square Km. When the refugees and IDPS and those in Diaspora return home and settle, then this is the time the state authorities can make consultation with the community. This is the only ancestral land that belongs to us, why should the authority want to dispose us from our land without proper procedures?

Land is always a sensitive issue when it is not properly processed, it is often a source of conflict, as we do not want to become landless our source of livelihood is from our land. Yei authorities and the acting chief do not have right to give our land without proper procedures, this provocation is likely to create unnecessary tension between the owners of the land and the new occupants.

The best option is that since peace is already in pipe line let the state Government be patient until the owners of this land return home.

To hurry to commandeer community land is a source of problem which the state Government should avoid, once the returnees settle in their ancestral land then Government can start to dialogue with the community concerned.

If it was a gazette land, then it falls within the authority to demarcate and construct structures or start any development projects, so here no community will question the Government. But the authority should not intrude into community land without proper procedures.

To settle large numbers of communities from other states to displace the sons and daughters of the area and make them landless is unacceptable, let the authorities not plant seeds of hatred among the communities, the authorities should look far.

As soon as peace prevails in the country, every persons would like to return to his/her ancestral land only to find the land was reallocated to other people is itself a source of problems. We should have the ability to focus far, let us not be short sighted.