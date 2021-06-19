jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, June 19th, 2021
Editorial

YEARS GO BUT MEMORIES DO NOT FADE

Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

This came to me through young man l mentored many years back and who is now one of the leading personality in the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and key players that Victor Bwire continues to shine and build the industry not only within the back-yard of his home land but regionally and globally. He could only refer to me as “Uncle or double O” then and until now

“Despite facing many challenges, media stood on the side of truth

After the world press day on Monday we are taking stock of the gains opportunities and challenges in the media industry and trends that are affecting free and Independent media.

Media are a strong player in shaping national development processes while at the same time being the most trust institution. Press freedom is a fundamental human right that largely actualizes freedom of expression and access to information provisions in our Constitution.

It is also critical in enhancing public participation in governance issues and enabling citizen involvement in the democratization process.

The opening up of the civic space, inclusion liberation of the airwaves, followed by the inclusion of media freedom and access to information via articles 33 and 35 of the Constitution and the cautionary statements following the post -election violence in 2008.

Media practitioners and journalists have shown professionalism and maturity in news dissemination. Demands for accountability and civic education

Indeed, current data indicate many Kenyans are demanding for more information from the government on public interest issues and among the leading sources of credible information is the media.

Journalists and media practitioner’s freelancers. Employees of community media outfits independent online content produces or staff of national media houses have braced for legal hurdles. Physical threats. Intimidation from judicial officers, advertisers. Media owners and fellow journalists to bring us news that we identify with. We salute such media professionals.

Challenges that seem to stand out in the face of free and independent media include editorial influencing by corporates/owners and advertisers. Censorship, threats to jobs. Physical threats to media practitioners. Corruption and poor working conditions.

There is also the failure to appreciate the changing consumer tastes and preferences by the media. The hard economic times and dwindling revenues from advertisement (211 for new ways of doing things. Content must become the king and resonate with the audience. More than ever before.  media must Invest in research and quality journalism.

Journalists must familiarize themselves with Article 10 of the Constitution that requires upholding of the national values and principles of governance. The issue of corruption in media must be addressed. Corruption has led to loss of credibility amongst journalists, and trust from people.

Journalists must continue to engage with duty bearers, seek information using the access to information law.  Do joint ventures and focus more on constructive journalism through problem-solving stories. Localize our content and invest more in research and investigative journalism.

Kenyans should appreciate the environment in which media is operating and offer support through sharing information. Documents, and constructive criticisms. We must allow journalists exercise their professional discretion. While those charged with advising government on policy matters, work on a media policy for the country.

Above all, the media sector players determine how self-regulation of the media should work. Is the current co-regulation of the media effective? Is the sector working is the current to bring about the desired changes?

How the issue of improving the working conditions and welfare of journalists should be handled, for it is a really big issue.

The culture of treating everything in government as secret must come to an end for Citizens to realize the benefits of the access to information law.”

