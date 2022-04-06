jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, April 6th, 2022
Yambio Star Football Club Director resigns

Martin Siba, Former Yambio Star Director

By Baraka John

The Director of Yambio Star football club Martin Siba on Monday has tendered his resignation letter after five years spell with the club and declared himself a contender for the seat of Yambio Local Football Association [YLFA] in the anticipated election.  

Siba took the role of the Director at Yambio Star in 2016 and won two local league titles with the club and building up the club in the last five years. 

Martin Siba said that he cited his stand to contest for the position of the presidency at Yambio local Association in the upcoming anticipated election due this month.

Although there is no clear reason which prompted him to resign from his position, it is understood that he resigned to pave a way for him to contest for the seat of the presidency at Yambio local football association.

“He applauds the management of Yambio star football club for standing with him during his five years tenure at the club. I truly appreciate the opportunity that I had there to develop this mighty team from the team which was fighting and struggling to move out of the relegation zone at Yambio local league those days, to the super team, whose ambition always is to assume top positions, which produced its fruits with the coronation of the team with two local league’s titles in just one season as a unique achievement”

He added that in regards to his Yambio local football presidency aspirant. Also, his ambition is to serve Western Equatoria StateSport’s fans and lovers at a football’s big office. Currently, Yambio local football association is being led by an interim president Mr. Sylvester Ruati who was elected to lead the football Association for sixty days following the resignation of Mr. Felex Katie who was legitimately elected in the presence of SSFA four years ago.

Last year, Felix Katie resigned, citing the nature of his primary job could not allow him to work to serve Yambio Local Football Association.    

