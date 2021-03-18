Yambio: New 39 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

By Baraka John

Thirty-nine new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Western Equatoria State, among them top state government officials, the state Ministry of health released the information on Tuesday saying the data was based on last week’s record.

This brings the cumulative total number of people who have contracted the deadly virus in the State to 43 while two people are said to have succumbed to the virus.

The State ministry of health with its health partners established testing centers in Yambio, Nzara County and Makpandu refugee settlement.

Samples of suspects are collected and tested within the state, according to the health officials.

Mr. James AduVotoki, the new State Minister of health in a press conference on Tuesday said the results of the new cases are alarming saying the public needed to adhere to Covid–19 protocols.

“We have registered 39 new cases of Covid-19 last week in the State, as we were also consulting, we came to realize some of our top leaders have also tested positive,” Minister Votoki revealed.

When asked for the names of the state government officials who tested positive for the virus,the Minister declined to mention adding the officialsshould be the ones to declare their status.

In light to the matter, some top government officials have not been seen in their offices for over a week now.

He worries cases of the virus may surge in the state due to negligence by the public to adhere to the precautionary measures set to stop the spread of the virus.

On Monday this week,the state task force on Covid-19 was reconstituted, where Dr. Kennedy Gaaniko, State deputy governor was appointed chairman of the reconstituted task force replacing Wilson Thomas Yanga the government State Secretary General deputized by the Minister of local government & law enforcementElia Richard Box while James Aduwho is the State minister of health is the Secretary.

He said plans were under way to issue strict orders and that wearing facemasks will be a must for all the government institutions, private sectors, NGOs and UN agencies, Churches and all other places where people gather.

The health Minister advised the general population to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols for the State to combat the spread of the virus.