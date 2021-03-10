Yambio hospital receives drugs

Baraka John

Yambio hospital in Western Equatoria received a consignment of drugs on Sunday last week as a respond to the shortage of drugs at the state Hospital.

The 693 cartons of assorted drugs were handed over to the state government by Health Pool Fund organization.

Earlier, Dr. Kumba Victor the Medical Director at the state Hospital complained of shortage of drugs as the number of patients increased.

“Most of the drugs we received, these are the drugs used for treating the respiratory infections, drugs for treating malariaand we have received drugs used to treat other chronic diseases like hypertension, we also have drugs that are used at the maternity ward for labor. So those are the categories of drugs we received,” Dr. Victor said.

The medical director said the consignment of the drugs would not be enough but could only take less than three months as planned due to continues influx of patients at the state hospital.

The common diseases reported at Yambio state hospital are malaria that affectsadult and children, communicable diseases among others.

Celina Kiden, the program Coordinator for Health Pool Fund, saidher organization had early planned to deliver the drugs much earlier which did not happen.

“As planned, these drugs were supposed to be delivered on the 15th but because of the emergency, we heard some people were burnt at Gangura, they are in the hospital and the hospital is almost running outof drugs that’s why Health Pool Fund rushed in to rescue the situation of the emergency. Our office was able to come in immediately and ensure that the drugs are here to help and save the lives of the people of Western Equatoria,” she said.

However,Governor Alfred FutuyoKaraba also warned theState Ministry of healthagainst embezzling the public drugs, saying security organs will be monitoring how the drugs will be used.