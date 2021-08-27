Yakani, Kolok demand speedy implementation of agreement

By Bida Elly David

The groups of Civil Society organisations had urged the political parties to speed up the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflicts in South Sudan.

In an interview with Juba Monitor Yesterday, the Executive director For Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO), Edmund Yakani emphasized that, the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan is not moving as expected. The dragging of feet in implementing it is much associated with inadequate political will.

He further appreciated the recent move of IGAD, and Sudan leadership for lobbying the parties to renew their pledge for implementing the agreement.

‘’I appreciate the genuine role played by Sudan and IGAD, especially the focus on the security arrangements being the heart of political transition from violence to peace’’ said Edmund.

Pinning the parties that weresignatories to R-ARCSS for serious engagement on security arrangements for the next six months is critical for the pathway in implementing the agreement, he added.

Furthermore, he reiterated that, the planned meeting between South Sudan and Sudan on the 4th –to 5th September-2021 on unification of the forces is significant and should decide the strategic graduation status and redeployment.

Meanwhile, Jame David Kolok the ExecutiveDirector for Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance said, since the agreement was signed, nothing much had been achieved and the delay due to demonstration of lack of political will and resurgence of violence as well as violation of human rights.

He suggested that,the parliament should start functioning and parties need to sit down and re-evaluate the agreement as well as select the most critical aspect of it to enable the country move towards elections.

‘’Enhancement of the security sector through the unification of the forces as well as reconciliation among leaders of the segmented SPLA-IO is one of the fundamental keys to be addressed’’,he said