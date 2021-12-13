YABA OFF TO SHORT BREAK

Topical Commentary

I am humbled to have the opportunity to tell readers of this column that Yaba Odongo Odoyo is taking a short break to see my family and attend to my slated operations in Nairobi late this month. One thing l know and ask from all of you is prayers so that we meet next year healthy and ready to go. It is also time to forgive and forget the past because God has been very kind to us to reach this far. As human beings, we may not understand how important we are to one another. Not that the going has been smooth and rosy. It has had many trials and bumps on the path. These we have overcome because we have remained steadfast to the calling including professionalism. Although l will not be physically present, there is a team of young upcoming colleagues who are going to keep this column alive with newly injected vigor and love for humanity. It is your column and “you” must-read newspaper ‘Juba Monitor’, so help them make it better by encouraging the team as you have been doing to me. I want to take this special opportunity to thank my colleagues and our Editor In Chief for bringing us closer to one another than our tribe and family has been and continue to remain Juba Monitor. Sure, the younger generation needs space but that space they have to get by learning from the yester-generation. They may have rich and well-polished ideas but without giving them space we may not understand their potentials. In our minds, one fact stands that one cannot be liked by everybody. There are those who will create issues out of nothing just for public attention against you which in the long run are turns out to be false and without foundation. I want all friends and foes to live above pettiness and celebrate the coming festive with a clean heart and untroubled mind in readiness for the New Year with properly placed resolutions that would make them succeed in their plan of action for the benefit of each individual and their families. In short, do not carry any grudge to the New Year. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 Messages come to great use in the festive season to wish precious people in our lives. The messages will let them know how significant they are to you and will make them merry on knowing it. So, it is a good thing to send them the messages for both. Hope you enjoy Christmas Eve with the ones you love and step into the New Year with lots of happiness and good health.

