jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, December 14th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialYABA OFF TO SHORT BREAK
Editorial

YABA OFF TO SHORT BREAK

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

I am humbled to have the opportunity to tell readers of this column that Yaba Odongo Odoyo is taking a short break to see my family and attend to my slated operations in Nairobi late this month. One thing l know and ask from all of you is prayers so that we meet next year healthy and ready to go. It is also time to forgive and forget the past because God has been very kind to us to reach this far. As human beings, we may not understand how important we are to one another. Not that the going has been smooth and rosy. It has had many trials and bumps on the path. These we have overcome because we have remained steadfast to the calling including professionalism. Although l will not be physically present, there is a team of young upcoming colleagues who are going to keep this column alive with newly injected vigor and love for humanity. It is your column and “you” must-read newspaper ‘Juba Monitor’, so help them make it better by encouraging the team as you have been doing to me. I want to take this special opportunity to thank my colleagues and our Editor In Chief for bringing us closer to one another than our tribe and family has been and continue to remain Juba Monitor. Sure, the younger generation needs space but that space they have to get by learning from the yester-generation. They may have rich and well-polished ideas but without giving them space we may not understand their potentials. In our minds, one fact stands that one cannot be liked by everybody. There are those who will create issues out of nothing just for public attention against you which in the long run are turns out to be false and without foundation. I want all friends and foes to live above pettiness and celebrate the coming festive with a clean heart and untroubled mind in readiness for the New Year with properly placed resolutions that would make them succeed in their plan of action for the benefit of each individual and their families. In short, do not carry any grudge to the New Year.  Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 Messages come to great use in the festive season to wish precious people in our lives.  The messages will let them know how significant they are to you and will make them merry on knowing it.  So, it is a good thing to send them the messages for both. Hope you enjoy Christmas Eve with the ones you love and step into the New Year with lots of happiness and good health.

Wishing you a merry Christmas and a very happy new year! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and your family! May this time of the year be truly blissful and enjoyable to all of us! Stay blessed! May the Angels bless us all on this day and shower us with peace, good health and happiness. Merry

Christmas and Happy New Year!

You Might Also Like

Editorial

CREATE CONDUCIVE ATMOSPHERE FOR TAX COLLECTION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The recent hike in taxes clearance at the Nimule border pointed by the National Revenue Authority (NRA) should be reviewed since the heavy trucks have threatened to stop bringing cargo to the country. It is still fresh in the minds of the public what happened when there was a stand-off between transporters and border management over insecurity where perishable items got spoiled while un-perishable overstayed with some losing values while others attracted more costs to bring them in. NRA has the right to hike the taxes but the institution should...
Editorial

CRIMES ON HALT, OR

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical commentary By Malek Arol Dhieu-(Guest) Odongo Odoyo Crimes are practices that threaten the wellbeing of people, and so, they should be controlled to allow people live in harmony during this intra-peace period. It was yesterday in Gudele 2 that counterfeiting, armed robbery and killings were reported by the police in KubriHaboba, and good enough, the culprits were all arrested. But one dismaying part of the story is that, among the perpetrators was a woman who got involved in the robbery. Whether or not that woman has a spouse among...
Editorial

CAN SUSPENSION HINDER PEACE PROCESS?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Shocked are the citizens on the suspension of South Sudan by IGAD over the membership fees. IGAD has been an enormous guarantor of the Revitalised Peace Agreement signed in Addis Ababa, and that, its bitterness in the suspension of South Sudan may encroach in to the processes of the implementation of peace. Although it is a mandate of the IGAD to suspend a member country with membership arrears, a member country such as South Sudan whose soul still looks different from other member countries should be childishly played soft in...
error: Content is protected !!