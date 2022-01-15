Wrestling for peace: Jonglei, Lakes states heavyweights head on today

By John Agok

Thousands of spectators have converged in Yirol West County from parts of Jonglei and Lakes states ahead of peace wrestling between communities set for today.

Abang and Yali payams of Yirol West County will face Jale and Kolnyang payams from Jonglei side on Saturday in Yirol town square.

According to the organizers of the event, the wrestling would be officiated by the governor of Lakes States, Rin Tueny Mabior and members of his cabinet, while Jonglei State governor Denay Jock Chagor would be expected to attend.

SSPDF Director of information, Moral and Learning Programs General Malaak Ayuen would also be in attendance, the organizers told Juba Monitor yesterday.

The organizing officials Martin Makur Telar and William Deng Alier from Lakes State and Jonglei State respectively, said the wrestling events would go for two days, Saturday and Sunday.

Another set of payams, Ajoung and Bait from Jonglei State would be looking to wrestle compete against their counterparts in Awerial County, Lakes State., the committee added.

“We are now at the Juba International Airport (JIA) travelling to Yirol and there are two trips from Jonglei led by top government officials including Jonglei Governor. We are not ready to avail to you the final list of wrestlers facing each other. But likely, Lual Mawut will face Alejou Nhail , meanwhile, Abang Marial to face Makuei Matiop of Jonglei state,” William Deng Alier said.

“The Wrestling for Peace is scheduled for three days starting on Friday to Sunday from both juniors wrestlers to seniors,” he added.

Recently, during the festive season, a series of wrestling events aimed at promoting social cohesion were conducted under the supervision of governor Rin Tueny Mabior.

The wrestling tournament saw wrestlers from Yirol West, Yirol East, Rumbek Center, Rumbek North, Awerial, Rumbek East, Wulu and Cueibet counties compete against each other in the state capital, Rumbek.