WRANGLES WITHIN CHURCH, BAD REFLECTION ON TRUE CHRISTIANITY

Disagreement is a normal phenomenon within any human societal setup. However, the path taken to address such a disagreement is what makes a difference, that is, it can either make or break the community in which we live. Once the abode of peace, love and tranquility, the church has become something else, and man’s quest for God has gone awry. The Archdiocese of Juba has been at the center of such a controversy since the appointment of Rev Stephen Ameyu Mulla as Archbishop by Pope Francis last year. Ground for hate, wrangles and physical confrontations has been created. All these could have been avoided if the disagreed parties came to the negotiating table in good faith to find an amicable solution to iron out their differences. The report that Kator Church was shielded by security agents was an appalling thing to hear in connection with a religious institution. They say the church is the embodiment of Jesus Christ who preached humility and forgiveness. These attributes have been atrophied by some church leaders, who have chosen to use a vast number of congregants to help push their agenda. This was clearly demonstrated by the Kator scenario in which church goers were bracing up to stage a protest against the appointment of Ameyu before their plan was thwarted by the law enforcement agents. It seems the modern day church is more of a money minting and power venture than a place of spiritual nourishment in line with Christian teachings. The thirst for power and the privilege to control church affairs have combined to usher in factions within a church which is supposed to be a role model to other Christian churches. The wrangles currently rocking the Archdiocese place the entire system of administration in shambles and make church leaders to deviate from their core mandate of spreading the gospel of love, peace and unity. However, there is still time for the Archdiocese administration to reason a way forward so that the current crisis is resolved. Wrangles within the church is a bad reflection of true Christianity.