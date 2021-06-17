Wrangles in W. Bahr el Ghazal over commissioner

By Yiep Joseph

Wrangles emerged over the appointment of county commissioner for Ngo-Bagari in Western Bhar el Ghazal as certain group alleged to be from SPLM-IO forces refused to allow the newly appointed to assumes office at the county headquarters, Bagari.

According to the ground report, the SPLM-IO hardliners refused to allow the newly appointed commissioner of Ngo-Bagari to move from Wau town to county office at Bagari due to some misunderstanding.The group have threatened to attack if the commissioner is taking over the office in Bagari.

It was also revealed that the group claimed the area was under SPLM-IO control adding that there was need to appoint their own number.

However, Addison Arkangleo the state Minister of Information in an interview with Juba Monitor revealed that there was a problem of transfer of headquarters from Wau town to Ngo Bagari.

“What is creating some conflict here in Western Bahr El Ghazal is the transfers of the headquarters from Wau town to Ngo Bargari in 2012. Up to now the citizens still complain about it,” Arkangelo said

He added that the state government was willing to solve the problem.

“We as the government, we are not ignoring citizens complainthat the county office should remain in Wau and should not go to Ngo Bargari. As state we are working on it and in some few weeks it will be ironed out so that the commissioner can go and take his seat in the county headquarters,” he said