jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, June 17th, 2021
HomeNewsWrangles in W. Bahr el Ghazal over commissioner
News

Wrangles in W. Bahr el Ghazal over commissioner

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Yiep Joseph

Wrangles emerged over the appointment of county commissioner for Ngo-Bagari in Western Bhar el Ghazal as certain group alleged to be from SPLM-IO forces refused to allow the newly appointed to assumes office at the county headquarters, Bagari.

According to the ground report, the SPLM-IO hardliners refused to allow the newly appointed commissioner of Ngo-Bagari to move from Wau town to county office at Bagari due to some misunderstanding.The group have threatened to attack if the commissioner is taking over the office in Bagari.

It was also revealed that the group claimed the area was under SPLM-IO control adding that there was need to appoint their own number.

However, Addison Arkangleo the state Minister of Information in an interview with Juba Monitor revealed that there was a problem of transfer of headquarters from Wau town to Ngo Bagari.

“What is creating some conflict here in Western Bahr El Ghazal is the transfers of the headquarters from Wau town to Ngo Bargari in 2012. Up to now the citizens still complain about it,” Arkangelo said

He added that the state government was willing to solve the problem.

“We as the government, we are not ignoring citizens complainthat the county office should remain in Wau and should not go to Ngo Bargari. As state we are working on it and in some few weeks it will be ironed out so that the commissioner can go and take his seat in the county headquarters,” he said

You Might Also Like

News

UJOSS team visits Juba Monitor first time

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma A team from the Union of Journalist of South Sudan (UjOSS) headed by its President Oyet Patrick yesterday made their first visit to Juba Monitor ever since he was elected to office to see for themselves how journalist operates in the institution. The president and his team plan to visit different media houses across the country to acquaint themselves with different newsroom operations and to make sure that the journalists were protected and working in a conducive environment in the country. Speaking during their interaction with the...
error: Content is protected !!