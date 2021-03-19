Wrangles in Bahr el Ghazal Youth Union

By Yiep Joseph lueth

The Bahr el Ghazal Youth Union (BYU) is engulfed in series of power wrangles between several groups.

The union appeared to have issued two different documents concerning executive formation but with the same logo and the stamp on several communication platforms.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, James KolMajak, the claimed Secretary for external affairs stated that Mathiang is the legitimate leader of the Union based on the constitution.

“The constitution clearly stated that incase the chairperson resigns or dies, the deputy chairperson assumes the position of the chairperson,”James said.

He mentioned that Ring Deng Ajiing was relieved by Wutchok Dhal Malith who was the chairperson by then due to some issues within the executive and replaced by MathiangMalekMathiang therefore,in case of absence of the chairperson,Mathiangbecomes the chairperson of the union constitutionally.

“After impeachment of the chairperson(WutchokMalith Dhal), with help of security, Ring took the stamp and formed his full executive and started to collect money from the people claiming to be the chairperson,” James said.

He explained thatMathiang was the deputy chairperson of the Union and he has all the necessary documents including the stamp.

He further stated that Mathiang was appointed on 17th September 2020 and Ring declared himself in 2021.

“Ring formed his executive and appointed me as secretary for education and I refused,” James said.

However, Ring Deng Ajiing who claimed to be the chairperson narrated that he was given powers by the executive and he is the chairperson.

“There is a group that holds the stamp illegally and we have issued a letter of arrest and the police are looking for them,” Ring said.

He mentioned that his office has informed the concerned authorities including the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) about the group.

Ring added that any document published by any group bearing Bahr el Ghazal union stamp and logo apart from mine is fake and illegal.

He explained that a certain group illegally processed the stamp and formed an executive body.

“Mathiang went and forged the stamp and that is why yesterday we processed the warrant of arrest and up to now we are looking for them,” Ring said.

“For me to be impeached, it should be through council meeting to be presided over by the union speaker and to let you know I am with the original union stamp,” Ring said.

Ring stated that his office on 16th March 2021 issued a press release condemning the move made by a certain group who organized themselves and declared their executive on 15th March, 2021.