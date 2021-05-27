Wounded Heroes, calls for inclusivity in Constitution making process.

By Nema Juma

The wounded heroes, widows and orphansyesterday called onthe Transitional government of national unity, diplomats and political parties who are participating in constitution making process to make a special consideration to people with disability.

This came after the launching of constitutional making process that started earlier this week at freedom hall.

Speaking to Juba monitor the representative of Wounded hero’s R/S/M John Khor Gai said that the wounded heroes, widows and orphanswere left out in the constitutional parliament yet they have a right to be protected with their properties in the parliament.

“We were left in the reconstituted parliament, where we were supposed to have our representative,” Khor said.

He appealed to the President, the Vice presidents to consider right of war veterans because they are the logo of this country which got its independence in 2011.

Meanwhile Executive Director of Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance (FODAG)Jame David Kolok,said thatthe overall should not disregard the people who have sacrificed themselves in liberating this country and some of them got wounded in the course of liberating this country.

“I think the government need to ensure that the welfare of those people is managed well and that their voices are also hard.

In this case we hope that the state parliament that are yet formed need to incorporate disabled groups in those institutions and that we want to see a secrete consultation process of the constitution targeting these people as well,” Jame David Kolok told Juba Monitor on phone yesterday.

However, he added that when you start hearing the voices of vulnerable people like the wounded heroes and the heroin it signifies that there is a crack in the process of constitutional making process.

David said that RJMEC and the mark plan are the two entities that are charged with the workshop that started on Tuesday, would have boldly consulted to see who should be included in the constitutional making process, “unfortunately, it looks like they only considered individuals who were already in the various mechanism of the peace agreement, they did not acknowledge that outside there are wounded hero, widow and orphans that must be part of the process which is the biggest challenge,

And wounded people have the right to say that they need to be considered,” he stated.