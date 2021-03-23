jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 24th, 2021
A foot for thought

World Water Day Celebrations

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to the information provided by Google, World Water Day is being celebrated every year on 22ndMarch; one of the aims was to discuss challenges facing people in the world about the water crisis. Yet, the date was observed in 1993 after releasing its importance in the world. World Water Day raised awareness of about 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water in the world.

However, yesterday the celebration was conducted online due to COVID-19 Pandemic. In South Sudan, people talked in media and mentioned out challenges facing them in getting water in general. Several people said citizens should economize water in the house. To make sure they drink clean water and wash also with clean water.

Many people have challenges in getting clean drinking water in their respective areas. The other challenge is the price of water per drum. Each area has a different price, it depends on how far the distance from the area to River Nile.  In Kator, HaiAmaratand other residential areas near the river, a drum of water costs SSP 500.   Other areas have different prices according to the distances; all the prices were imposed by the owners of water tanks.

Last year, the management of the Juba City Council suggested prices of water per-drum in an area, but it was not followed by the owners of water Tanks. That means the order of the City Council was not respected by the water tank owners. Sometimes if the management of the City Council insists, they go on strike and people would not get water for one to two days. Most of the activities in the house would stop. In this situation, those who suffer most are women, because they will not do anything due to lack of water in the house. The situation will force them to look for water by all means.

As water is one of the significant items in the house, the concerned authorities in the country should make sure that there is water service in the area. They should provide water pipes in all areas, to supply water to each home with reasonable prices so that everybody can afford.

Water should be treated in a way that water tanks must be clean because the majority of people are drinking from the same water.

The Government should make sure that there is no water pollution in the river. People should not throw any waste in the river. Let us keep on drinking clean water so that we remain healthy from any water-borne diseases. On the other hand, the celebration of this year is to end the water crisis in the country.  No more suffering with the issue of water, for example, people living in remote areas should be provided with clean water.

May God bless us all.

