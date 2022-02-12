jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, February 12th, 2022
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Thirteen of this month, 2022 is World Radio Day. It is a very important day for journalists in the world. What is to be celebrated and how, what people would like to know as readers and listeners of radios. Media houses in other countries are celebrating it; South Sudan is going to join them on that day. Journalists are preparing themselves to do the necessary arrangement for the celebration on an above-mentioned day.

This event had been organized every year by journalists in various countries.  According to the concept note of the organizing committee of South Sudan, it said that February 13th was proclaimed World Radio Day (WRD) in 2011 by the Member States of UNESCO and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day to celebrate.

Radio is a powerful medium for celebrating humanity in all its diversity and constitutes a platform for democratic discourse. At the global level, radio remains the most widely consumed medium. This unique ability to reach out the widest audience means radio can shape a society’s experience of diversity, stand as an arena for all voices to speak out, be represented and heard. Radio stations should serve diverse communities, offering a wide variety of programs, viewpoints and content, and reflect the diversity of audiences in their organizations and operations.

Radio unites people of one country from different places, it allows listeners to know themselves and look for one another. If I take Equator Broadcasting Corporation (EBC} as an example, it is doing great work in the state and the country at large. Last Saturday, the listeners of EBC had organized general cleaning at Al Sabah hospital for children. They formed Association and made connections through radio; it was very fruitful program that made people know themselves. If you want your program to reach people very first, use radio, it could solve problems quickly. I wish a happy celebration to journalists on WRD.

May God bless us all.

