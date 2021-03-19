WORLD-Mourns President Magufuli

By James Atem Kuir/ agencies

South Sudan yesterday joined the region and the world in mourning the death of Tanzanian President, John Pombe Magufuli who passed on at the age of 61 at a hospital in Dar es Salam on Wednesday.

According to the country’sVice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, President Magufuli died of heart complications at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was admitted since March 14.

The Vice President declared also14 days of national mourning and flags would fly at half-mast.

The news of his death came after his absence from public for more than two weeks, and rumors about his health have been circulating around.

Some media considered the late Tanzanian President as one of the prominent Corona virus skeptics and had called for prayers and herbal-infused treatment to counter the virus.

Michael Makuei Lueth Minister of Information and Government spokesperson eulogized the fallen Tanzania Leader as a “modern day pan Africanist.”

“Our hearts pour out in grieve for Africa and Tanzania for the great death that has happened. His Excellency John Pombe Magufuli was indeed a true modern day Pan Africanists and forever will be remembered,” a statement posted on his Facebook account reads.

Beatrice Khamisa Wani, South Sudan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said late Magufuli was “one of the African giants” and poised to transform the African continent.

“South Sudan considers late Tanzanian President as one of the African giants because he was so revolutionary in action and in his thought and actions,” Ms. Wani said in a statement in an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday.

“He was (poised) to transform Tanzania and also Africa at level of East African Community,” she said.

Ms. Wani also stressed that South Sudan will likely replicate thestep taken by the Kenyan President Uhuru who is also the chair of the East African Community (EAC).

President Kenyatta declared seven days of national mourning yesterdayin honorof the fallen Tanzanian leader.

President Kenyatta in his capacity as the Chairperson of the EACalso directed that all Kenyans and East African Community flags in Kenya and across all its diplomatic missions abroad will be flown at half-mast during the mourning period.

Kenya’s opposition leader, Raila Odinga in his condolence message twitted that,“A bright star has been plucked from the African continent. President John Magufuli of Tanzania was a man I knew quite well, due to my frequent visits to Tanzania for advancement of democracy in Africa.”

Somalia’s President Mohamed Farmaajo extended his condolences to Tanzanian people and the family of President John Magufuli saying, “We wish the Tanzanian nation and government patience and calm during this mourning and prayer period,” in a statement on twitter.

Outside Africa, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Venezuelan President Nicolas Manduro also sent their condolence message to the Tanzanian people.

Late President Magufuli was the chairperson of the East African community in 2016 when South Sudan formally became member of the bloc.

President Magufuli signed with president Kiir alongside other regional leaders, “The treaty of Accession of the Republic of South Sudan into the East African Community” in a ceremony held in Dar Es Salam, Tanzania.