jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 19th, 2021
HomeNewsWORLD-Mourns President Magufuli
News

WORLD-Mourns President Magufuli

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By James Atem Kuir/ agencies

South Sudan yesterday joined the region and the world in mourning the death of Tanzanian President, John Pombe Magufuli who passed on at the age of 61 at a hospital in Dar es Salam on Wednesday.

According to the country’sVice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, President Magufuli died of heart complications at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was admitted since March 14.

The Vice President declared also14 days of national mourning and flags would fly at half-mast.

The news of his death came after his absence from public for more than two weeks, and rumors about his health have been circulating around.

Some media considered the late Tanzanian President as one of the prominent Corona virus skeptics and had called for prayers and herbal-infused treatment to counter the virus.

Michael Makuei Lueth Minister of Information and Government spokesperson eulogized the fallen Tanzania Leader as a “modern day pan Africanist.”

“Our hearts pour out in grieve for Africa and Tanzania for the great death that has happened. His Excellency John Pombe Magufuli was indeed a true modern day Pan Africanists and forever will be remembered,” a statement posted on his Facebook account reads.

Beatrice Khamisa Wani, South Sudan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said late Magufuli was “one of the African giants” and poised to transform the African continent.

“South Sudan considers late Tanzanian President as one of the African giants because he was so revolutionary in action and in his thought and actions,” Ms. Wani said in a statement in an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday.

“He was (poised) to transform Tanzania and also Africa at level of East African Community,” she said.

Ms. Wani also stressed that South Sudan will likely replicate thestep taken by the Kenyan President Uhuru who is also the chair of the East African Community (EAC).

President Kenyatta declared seven days of national mourning yesterdayin honorof the fallen Tanzanian leader.

President Kenyatta in his capacity as the Chairperson of the EACalso directed that all Kenyans and East African Community flags in Kenya and across all its diplomatic missions abroad will be flown at half-mast during the mourning period.

Kenya’s opposition leader, Raila Odinga in his condolence message twitted that,“A bright star has been plucked from the African continent. President John Magufuli of Tanzania was a man I knew quite well, due to my frequent visits to Tanzania for advancement of democracy in Africa.”

Somalia’s President Mohamed Farmaajo extended his condolences to Tanzanian people and the family of President John Magufuli saying, “We wish the Tanzanian nation and government patience and calm during this mourning and prayer period,” in a statement on twitter.

Outside Africa, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Venezuelan President Nicolas Manduro also sent their condolence message to the Tanzanian people.

Late President Magufuli was the chairperson of the East African community in 2016 when South Sudan formally became member of the bloc.

President Magufuli signed with president Kiir alongside other regional leaders, “The treaty of Accession of the Republic of South Sudan into the East African Community” in a ceremony held in Dar Es Salam, Tanzania.

You Might Also Like

News

Deployment standoff at Nilepet

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang The State owned Nile Petroleum’s move to deploy 53 new faces in the oil companies is being resisted allegedly through political power Eng. Bol Ring Muoruel in a letter dated 15th March 2021. The move was directed by the Managing Director Eng. Bol Ring Muoruel in a letter dated 15th March 2021, recalled all staff seconded in the three main oil companies. The oil companies are Great Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), Sudd Petroleum Operating Company (SPOC), and Dar Petroleum Company (DPOC). The move is being opposed...
News

Wrangles in Bahr el Ghazal Youth Union

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph lueth The Bahr el Ghazal Youth Union (BYU) is engulfed in series of power wrangles between several groups. The union appeared to have issued two different documents concerning executive formation but with the same logo and the stamp on several communication platforms. In an interview with Juba Monitor, James KolMajak, the claimed Secretary for external affairs stated that Mathiang is the legitimate leader of the Union based on the constitution. “The constitution clearly stated that incase the chairperson resigns or dies, the deputy chairperson assumes the position...
News

Minister vows to fight corruption

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun The Minister of local government and law enforcement in Central EquatoriaState,Isaac Moro Genesio has said his priority is to fight corruption in the State. The Minister said it was time for the government to be strict on fighting corruption especially at local government level. “We as government have corrupted this country for long and we have known the results by the fact on the ground that we are heading nowhere. It is time for us to end the spirit of corruption in our country,” Minister Genesio said....
error: Content is protected !!