WORLD-Most corrupt country S. Sudan

By James Atem Kuir

South Sudan has hit bottom on the global Corruption Perception Index, making it the most corrupt country in the world,corruption watchdog – Transparency International’s 2021 annual report has shown.

The Berlin-basednongovernmental organization, TransparencyInternational,ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

In the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released yesterday, South Sudan ranked 180 out 180 with only 11 points behind second last Somalia and Syria who both scored 13 each.

Denmark, Finland and New Zealand toppedthe 2021 Index, scoring 88 each. The same countries also rank in the top 10 per cent in the world on the Democracy Index civil liberties score.

Reacting to the report yesterday, Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Luethdismissed the report asnonsense and called the authors of the report, corrupt for ranking South Sudan last on the CPI.

“Who gave them the authority to do the rankings? If we are to rank them also, do they know where we will put them?

“These are individual organizations trying to earn money at the expense of South Sudan… they have been writing all this nonsense in order to get funding,” Makuei discredited the report.

“There is corruption all over the world and it varies from one country to another…we do not know the level of corruption in South Sudanbut what I know is that what they have written was their personal opinion because if it was a question of ranking, what was the criteria used for ranking?

“And if we are to talk about corruption, they are even corrupt in their ranking of corruption level in South Sudan!” he asserted.

The corruption watchdog also notedthat countries who scored lower in the CPI have also violated civil liberties and undermined democracy.

“Human rights are not simply a nice-to-have in the fight against corruption. Authoritarian approaches destroy independent checks and balances and make anti-corruption efforts dependent on the whims of an elite.

“Ensuring people can speak freely and work collectively to hold power to account is the only sustainable route to a corruption-free society,” Delia Ferreira Rubio, Chair of Transparency International said.

South Sudan has continued to dropped one point own the CPI ranking since 2018 when ranked 178.