World Food Programme distributes items to IDPs in Lainya

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The World Food Programme through Plan International distributed food items to IDPs in Lainya County, Central Equatoria State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Lainya Commissioner Emmanuel Khamis Richard appreciated the partners for the support to the county residents and pleaded for continuous aid provision.

Richard affirmed that security situation was improving in the county and urged citizens to focus on agriculture.

“I want to appreciate world food programme and plan international for supporting the internally displaced persons in my county especially in the Payams of Kenyi, Wuji and Kupera respectively. We need to put more efforts to end the conflict and work for peace in order for the suffering civil population to get relieved from the burden of displacement,”said the commissioner.

He called for forgiveness, forgetting the past and focusing on developing the county, the state and South Sudan at large.

“Let us forgive each other and work for lasting peace in the area, state and our country entirely. We have suffered enough and should not continue creating an environment that will bring suffering again. Let us forget the past and open a new chapter for the betterment of the future of the young generation. Most of them have been missing basic services like education health and many others. So, it is time to reflect on the past and provide lasting solutions to the root causes of the conflict,” he added.

JosephineKenyi Alfred, one of IDPs appreciated World Food Programme and Plan International for the support and acknowledged the improvement of the security in Lainya County.

“We are grateful that the security situation seems to be improving in Lainya. We call for more efforts to be put to ensure that peace will be sustainable,” said Josephine.

The food assistance was donated to IDPs from three Payams of Kenyi, Wuji and Kupera currently resettled in Lainya County.

Lainya County is one of the areas in Central Equatoria State seriously hit by the 2016 conflict that started in Juba and spread to the states.