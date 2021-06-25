WORLD-Bank set USD 113 M for agriculture.

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Government and World Bank yesterday signed an agreement worth of $ 113.2 million to address acute food insecurity and desert locust crisis in the country.

The Resilient Agricultural Livelihoods Project (RALP) and the Emergency Locust Response Project would be implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, the Minister of Finance, Athian Ding Athian, said that this was part of the World Bank’s engagement to assist the country to improve agricultural production, restore livelihoods and food security.

“This morning we have just concluded the signing of the agreement with World Bank to finance the Ministry of Agriculture with $113.2 million dollars,” Minister Athian revealed.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Yanga said the $113.2 million was aimed at strengthening the capacity of farmers, improve agricultural production, and restore livelihoods and food security.

“This is an indication to the country particularly the poor farming households across the rural areas that indeed at long last there is light at the end of the dark terminal,” said Minister Yanga.

She said the two projects signed represented big hope for peace and recovery.

She added that the projects were specifically designed to help to revise the tight activities which would increase agricultural production and to restore rural livelihoods and contribute in ending food insecurity.

On his part, World Bank Country Director for Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Sudan Ousmane Dione said the project would ensure direct income to the most vulnerable households and to allow them to produce more food for themselves and local markets.

He added that the project would help labor intensive to provide income opportunities while promoting restoration of pasture and farming systems.

“The two grants will be the first World Bank-Financed Projects since 2018 to be implemented through the government systems, specifically the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.”

“The implementation modalities support a broader agenda of institutional capacity building for the government of the Republic of South Sudan.” We look forward to collaborate closely with other development partners to ensure that no one goes hungry,” he reiterated.

He said the ELRP which consisted of a grant for USD 53.7 million, will boost South Sudan’s response to desert locusts by restoring livelihoods for the poorest and strengthening the country’s preparedness systems.

He added, they would also prioritize close collaboration with donors to coordinate implementation across the country and to partner on the broader reform agenda to move the country from humanitarian aid to a development focus.

This is the third phase of the regional Emergency Locust Response Program, which had already provided financing to Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, and Somalia.

The two complimentary projects provided a continuum of support from stabilizing household food security through safety nets to investing in the organizations, capacity, and technology to move the agricultural sector to a development orientation.