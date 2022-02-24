World Bank launches South Sudan Economic Monitor Program

By Bida Elly David

World Bank yesterday launched a fifth South Sudan Economic Monitor Forecast under the theme ‘’towards job agenda’’.

The event was focused on policy options necessary to deliver wide-ranging recovery capable in fashioning enough quality jobs to absorb young and expanding labor force.

It was held at the University of Juba premises and attended by a number of participants from different Institutions consisting of policymakers, analysts, business leaders, and development partners, members of the private sectors, media and the civil Society.

Speaking to the media yesterday, FirasRaad, the World Bank Country Manager for South Sudan said as South Sudan economy recovers and stability takes hold, there would be high opportunities towards promoting macroeconomic situation that would create better job opportunities for the destitute.

Firas stressed out that South Sudan Economic Monitor recognised Government’s efforts towards economic stability and following through ambitious public finance Management Reform Program(PFM) which really helped reduce inflation and eliminate gaps between officials and parallel exchange rate.

He reiterated that economies that generated jobs particularly for the youth were generally more stable and could elevate public confidence in the government capacity to deliver and as oil continued to provide large income stream, effective management of the revenue was vital for the transition to a more development-oriented policy towards job creation in the Country.

Firas viewed that Continuous conflict, climatic changes and Covid-19 were factors that have contributed to low rate of economic growth and employment by South Sudanese government.

Furthermore, Firas underscored that for job recovery to be supported, government and development partners should aid agricultural production through provision of inputs to producer groups and temporary income support headed by Labor Intensive Public Work (LIPW) programs or cash transfers.

He echoed that government and supporting stakeholders should invest significantly in areas where there were most potential broad-based productivity gains in business activities supporting individuals, household and co-operative activities through cash grants and complementary psycho-Social support.

In his part, James Hoth Mai the National Minister for labor stressed that supporting the emergence of a formal, high productivity private sector would be critical for jobs in South Sudan through effective and greater stabilisation of policies and agricultural chains.

‘’Supporting the emergence of a formal, high productivity private sector will be critical for jobs in South Sudan. With greater stability and effective policies, agricultural sector value chains, provision of jobs will exel. A renewed training centres will help to close important skill gaps’’ Hoth said

FinellaAyam, a technical Advisor for South Sudan Women Entrepreneurs Association has urged government and organisations to provide female entrepreneurs with full support to boost up their businesses.

She reiterated that most businesses have been dominated by foreign female businesses segmenting South Sudanese with less percentage in the business market.

She echoed that commercial banks should grand loans for capable South Sudanese female entrepreneurs to acquire tools for better establishment of business.