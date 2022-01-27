World Bank Donates $485 Million for humanitarian and Security

By Bida Elly David

World Bank has yesterday presented their new strategic plans for South Sudan in regard to financial subsidy adding $485 Million to the sum of $265 Million which was earlier donated to execute security, humanitarian and developmental programs /projects in the Country through the implementation by the National government.

The major aim of the meeting was a strategy to donate 485 MillionUS Dollars to address security, humanitarian and development issues within the 10 States in the Country and presentation of the ongoing projects running within the Country based on their portfolio.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Ousmane Dione said that World Bank in their portfolio had injected earlier $265 Million for five projects which include Covid-19 emergency response, safety net project, enhancing community resilience and local governance project, agricultural and locust projects which are currently going on.

Furthermore, Ousmane Dione reiterated that World Bank would donate an additional $845 Million including 70 Million US Dollars from WHR and $100Million from CRW to address security, humanitarian and development issues as requested by the Government of the Republic of South Sudan.

However, Ousmane added that the World Bank has mobilized $38 Million to support the host Community of South Sudan in the Refugee camps.

‘’We have mobilized an amount of $38,000.000 Million in support of host Community refugees residing in South Sudan’’ He echoed

Ousmane lamented that World Bank shall continue helping South Sudan financially to ensure that the level of development for the people of South Sudan grows bigger.

Furthermore, he stressed out that the World Bank Group engagement in South Sudan was guided by the 2021-2023 Country engagement note (CEN) aimed to lay the ground for building institutions, resilience and livelihood opportunities as well as continuous support to basic service delivery.

He finally said that World Bank has also put an important initiative to handle projects in regard to economic and gender empowerment in their portfolio.