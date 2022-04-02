World Bank approves $200 Million for health

By Bida Elly David

The World Bank Yesterday approved $200 Million to Strengthen Health Systems and accelerated Covid-19 vaccination in the Country.

The major aim of approving the additional grant was meant to support South Sudan’s continued efforts to improve its capacity to respond to Covid-19.

In a presented statement, FiradRaad, World Bank Country Manager for South Sudan said that the International Development Association (IDA) grant would help to strengthen health service delivery for the general population and expand service provision to vulnerable groups of people in Upper Nile State, Jonglei State, Greater Pibor Administrative Area, and Ruweng Administrative Area.

He said that South Sudan has been struggling with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the low vaccination rates across the Country due to existing deployment constraints, vaccine hesitancy, and lack of access to other vaccine sources beyond COVAX.

Furthermore, he added that the unprecedented floods in 2021 and 2022 have hampered vaccine deployment efforts, increasing risks of social exclusion, particularly for those living in remote, conflict, and flood-affected areas.

‘’The additional financing will help the government of South Sudan address challenges in both the procurement and deployment of vaccines for 30 percent of the total population. It will also help the Country address the urgent health and nutrition needs of refugees and host communities along with populations affected by the flooding in several states’’ Firad said

He underscored that by strengthening South Sudan’s disease surveillance systems and laboratory capacity, the project would contribute to improving health systems and emergency preparedness at the national and sub-national levels.

‘’ By strengthening South Sudan’s disease surveillance systems and laboratory capacity, the project would contribute to improving health systems and emergency preparedness at the national and subnational levels’’ Firad underscored

In her part, Dr.VictoriaAnibMajur, the national Minister of Health said that the grant would play a critical role in ensuring critical equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for the entire population particularly vulnerable and geographically disadvantaged communities that included refugees and their host communities.

She however said that the extra resources would enable the Country to strengthen its health system preparedness and help address the urgent health and nutrition needs in several States.

‘’The grant would play a critical role in ensuring critical equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for the entire population particularly vulnerable and geographically disadvantaged communities that included refugees and their host communities. The extra resources would enable the Country to strengthen its health system preparedness and help address the urgent health and nutrition needs in several States’’ Victoria said