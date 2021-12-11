Workers Trade Union threaten to lay down their tools

By Jacob Bol Mayar

Workers Trade Union in Jonglei State has issued a petition yesterday, threatening to lay down their tools after the government of the State omitted the additional allowances for all civil servants despite the numerous appeals from the Workers’ Trade Unions.

Samuel Majier Loch, the Secretary-General for Jonglei State Workers Trade Union said that the trade union was complaining about the new salary structure which has neglected the additional allowances as the constitution post-holder salary and civil servants should be similar.

“We tried to meet with state government to settle the matter, but we failed to reach the concession with the government of the Jonglei state and we as the workers trade union from now we are laying down our tools until the government is going to response to our need,” said Majier.

He added the State have resources like transfer grand from Juba, Personal Income Tax (PIT) and the local revenue, so there was no reason for the government to refuse to increase their salary.

At the same time, MadingAmer Anyang,the Acting Chairperson at Jonglei state workers Trade Union said that,according to the President increment to 100%, there is no problem with the increment, but the problem is with the allowances which have been chopped off by the state government.

“We are not going to receive the payment without the allowances, and if we agree to receive the 100% without the allowances,the allowances will not come.So we need the implementation of the president orders.And if there’s lack of resources, the government should increase the salaries from the state revenue,” said Mading.

He added that they didn’t have problem with the state government as they just needed the implementation of their salaries and allowances like other states.

Meanwhile, the Acting Governor of Jonglei State,Tuong Majok, said he held serious meeting with the Workers’ Trade Union in order to work out the issue and by that morning they met the workers trade union leaders and they had agreed.

“Don’t misinterpret because the 100% salaries are paid to you from old salaries, for intend if you are grade and receiving 5900 SSPthat include allowance and it multiply by two,”

He added that the complaint made by Workers’ Trade Union was not genuine as there were only one allowances which was the nature of work allowances that didn’t exist in Jonglei State since the government of Philip Thon Leek and the new salary structure has added the nature of work allowances, but the government was not yet having to pay the nature of work allowances.