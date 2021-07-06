Workers Trade Union, GPOC discuss cooperation

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Workers Trade Union of Petroleum, Mining and Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC) yesterday discussed cooperation and implementation of working conditions for the staff who are working in oil sector.

Addressing the media house yesterday, the Deputy Secretary-General for the workers Trade Union of Petroleum and Mining Mr. Garang Mawien Ngong said that the meeting was to review the provision of the training program for all employees working in oil sector.

“Working condition of the staff first priority, medical insurance, life insurance is major issue to be implemented and salary structures.The leadership of Workers Trade Union have legal protections status quo to ensure that your workplace is safe and healthy,”he added that occupational health and Safety law is followed.

He added that health insurance is very important whereby insurance company agreed to undertake a guarantee of compensation for medical expenses in case the insured falls ill or meet with an accident which leads to hospitalization of the protected because having health insurance is very important for several reasons.

He revealed that healthy working conditions also protect the well-being of employees, reducing the chances of workplace injuries along with resulting financial liabilities and the need to take time off.Encouraging working environment in company will promotes employee safety, growth and goal attainment.

“These environments are most conducive to a successful workforce as they encourage employees to perform to their highest ability,”.

James Mangar, GPOC Human Resource said that GPOC is the first company to implement union regulation.

“Currently GPOC pay 75 thousand USD blood compensation to those who lose their life in the field. GPOC implement positive working environment by focusing on their overall culture, supporting employee growth and making employees feel safe and comfortable,” Mangar said.

On Monday, Workers Trade Union of Petroleum and Mining led by Deputy Secretary General Mr. Garang Mawien, Secretary for Finance Nicola Ireneo discussed cooperation with Greater Pioneer Operating Company General Manager Mohamed Ariffin.

Workers Trade Union of Petroleum and Mining is registered institution under law of South Sudan and it derives its mandated from transition Constitution of South Sudan 2011 and labor law 2016 provide for freedom of association and allow workers and employers to join and form unions. This right is regulated by the Workers’ Trade Union Act. Certain categories of workers are prohibited to form a trade union or federation. These include: any disciplined force including the army, police, prisons, fire brigade and wild life forces; National security forces; Constitutional post holders; Judges and justices; Public Attorneys and Legal Advisors; and Senior members of the diplomatic service.