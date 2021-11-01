Workers give gov’t 72 hours ultimatum to down their tools

By Jacob Bol Mayar

Workers Trade Unionin Jonglei State gave State government ultimatum to go for strike if their demand not solved within seventy-two hours in Jonglei State.

Over the weekend, Workers Trade Union issued a petition letter to governor of Jonglei to revoke his appointment of seventeen Director generalswithin 72hours or they would go on strike if their demand not made. The Union said that the appointment of newDG’swasunfair and a blatant violation of existing public service laws regulating of employment of civil servants.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Secretary General at Jonglei State Workers Trade Union,Samuel Majier Loch, said that the governor should have considered the qualifications and work experiences of Director Generals.

“Civil servant act indicate that the appointees should first be given aprovisional appointmentof DGs before permanentappointment also the work force should have been amalgamation first.The appointment of the state Director’sgeneral is not governor prerogativebut competitive process involving concerns ministries with the StateCouncil of Ministersendorsementconsidering specific requirement and qualifications with aspirant,” said Majier.

He added that the overarching role of the workers’ trade union was to run and defend the right of civil servants.Majier urged the government of Jonglei state to consider revoking the seventeen state director generals who were appointedearly this week and act accordingly with in three days (72 hours),failure to satisfythe needs, then the workers trade union would be left with no option but to exploit other measures within their reach.

Meanwhile, Bol Deng Bol, the Human Rights and civil Society Activist said that all theseventeen appointedDGs were males which the governor violated the 35% affirmative action according to RTGoNU. Not only that, but the government should have considered diversity and inclusive of all the communities because among the seventeen DGs were dominated by two tribes whichwas the violation of RTGoNUand the governor should consider revoking the appointment of Directors.

“it’s the right of civil servant to pursue and express their views on how things should bedoneaccording to civil servant’s laws because DGs are civil servant not politicians to appointed the government with out qualifications or work experience,”said Bol.

On Thursday, last week the governor of Jonglei state issued gubernatorial Order No. 4/2021 for the appointment of 17 State Director Generals in Jonglei State. In the exercise of powers conferred upon the governor of Jonglei state under article No. 99/(2)(a) of the Transitional Constitution of the government of Jonglei State, 2011 as amended.