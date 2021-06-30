WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM TO COMMENCE CAMPING

By Oyiti Pernyang

The Head Coach of South Sudan Senior Women’s National Team, Shilene Booysen summoned at least thirty players in Juba yesterday Tuesday for a non-residential camp.

In her statement shortly after the meeting, Shilene confirmed that the players would attend a non-residential camping to train on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays in the field – while in the other days they would attend theoretical programs.

“We have brought together about thirty players to Juba to be in a non-residential camp, which means they will train on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays in the field and on the other days they will train at home on the other programs,”Shilene stated.

She revealed thatthe main purpose for the camp was to get the players understand each other, and also follow the training plans and methods, so as to prepare them professionally for upcoming international matches.

“The reason we’ve chosen to do that is because a lot of players are in school, so we also wanted to take that into consideration when making the necessary plans to go forward. However, the main reasons for training are to; make the players understand each other, understand the training plans and methods that are out there – just to build a team, looking at other teams, they have been together for years. I think we need to get to a point where we can trust each other and this will be possible if we train together.”

The South Sudan Women’s National Team’s Head Coach, Shilene Booysen this year in February signed a two-year contract with South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) to be in charge of the Senior Women’s National team. Her first mission for the team was a friendly match with Ethiopian National Team in April, 10th. The team shall participate in the CECAFA Women’s Senior Challenge Cup 2021.