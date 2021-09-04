Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Women week is to have voices of women in media. I discovered that there were many stories of women published this week on top of them were the Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster Madam Rebecca Nyandeng Garang de Mabior. In the story, she is going to lead a high delegation to New York on 21stof this month 2021. In addition to that, we have the Governor of Western Bahr El Ghazal State Madam Sarah Cleto who is the only female governor in Transitional Government of National Unity (T-GoNU} that is great to all women in the country.

Somebody was telling me yesterday the paper (Juba Monitor} was dominated by female leaders. For me, it is okay so that people know about women who are leading this country. We need them to inspire others to come up in leadership, take the lead in political and private sector positions in the country and Africa as a whole.

I am encouraging young women to work hard and identify their roles in the field that they are capable in.

If you want to be a leader in a political position, join a party that you are confidentwith. If you want to take the lead in media, be professional journalists to qualify you and so many others to mention but a few.

There are many women in government positions but they don’t want to come up so that their activities are known by the people of South Sudan. Sitting in the offices without telling the public what you are doing, nobody would recognize your work despite the fact that you are doing well.

Women should take fear out from their minds, let them not fear media, the most important thing is to say the truth about what they are doing. I know many of them are protecting their dignities that is good but they need to open up in a way, to speak out their minds as leaders.

Sometimes men cannot point out their challenges, it would be them to speak out their problems and get solutions for it. I hope many women would come up and welcome journalists to interview them in what they are doing.

May God bless us all.

.