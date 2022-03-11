Women urged to take education seriously

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

South Sudanese women in Kampala, Uganda celebrated International Women’s Day, under the theme. “Break the gender bias against women and girls”

The event was organized at Shine Hotel Kansanga Kampala suburb by South Sudanese women and girls to reflect on how women emancipation can be translated into real inclusion of women in decision making processes.

The celebration was done in form of debate between boys and girls on how “Women should be given equal chairs like men”. According to Susan Yom Isaac one of the supporters suggested that, women should be given equal opportunities because women fight for the rights of the people and for that matter women deserved equal 50 percent in leadership positions in the country because women performances in leadership favors all people compared to men leadership that only concentrated on few friends and elites only.

the chairman of the debate committee, Dhel Ding Nhial encouraged women to be in the front-line of fighting ignorance and pledged to increase women’s contribution and participation in leadership positions, through more women and girls going to school because leadership requires a lot of learning that can be achieved by going to school very important to young girls, he said.

Panda Machol, the SPLM Women League chairlady appreciated women of South Sudan for standing with the nation and families despite challenges women went through in their family homesteads. Panda thanked South Sudan government for giving women opportunity to serve in government senior positions for example, the current speaker of revitalized national assembly is a woman comrade Nunu Kumba and other high profile women holding government positions in the leadership of the country as good sign of rewarding women for their struggle during liberation of the country.

Lt. Colonel Abai Hellen Mayom, Deputy Defense Attaché at South Sudan Embassy encouraged women to go the extra mile by taking education very seriously because educated women have more opportunities to enjoy in the government and private sector.

Madam Abai Hellen Mayom guest of honor advised women to improve on dress code because a leader always dress decently and that qualify your levels of education and largely speaks volumes when you smartly dress up.

She appealed to South Sudan girls to go to school for a better tomorrow in South Sudan a country number of women double men due to wars that reduced the number of men leaving women to be more than men statistically speaking, women are the majority in the population of our country.

The debate was won by women beating men by (78.4) ladies scored 78.4 meanwhile men scored 67.25 percent. Among the activities performed included poetry and among other.