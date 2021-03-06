Women urged to defend their rights

By Bol Deng Kiir

National Organization for Women (NOW), a Women-led empowerment organization based in Nimule, is urging women across the country to stand up and speak out against Gender-based Violence.

Jua Agnes the Executive Director of NOW made the remarksas the world prepared the International Women’s Day on Monday 8th next week.

In a statement given to Juba Monitor yesterday, Miss Agnes urged women to come out and challenge cultural norms and discriminative laws that condone gender inequity.

“The National Organization for Women in the Eastern Equatoria state call on women to stand for their rights and speak out and end Gender base violence. Women in different professions should stand up to challenge the cultural norms, discriminative laws that create gender inequality,” she said.

Miss Agnes also beseeched womento take on roles in peace building and initiate programs for development as well as assisting governmentin enforcing Covid-19 preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.

“Stand up for peace building, sustainable development, support the government in bringing lasting peace in the country,” she said.

“The National Organization for Women (NOW) also call on women and general public to considered the covid-19 restrictions and to comply with the government directive on social distancing, compulsory wearing of face masks, hands washing and use of thermos gun for measuring the temperature while commemorating the women day,” she added.

On Monday next week, South Sudan will be joining the rest of the world to commemorate the International Women’s Day in their various locations and places across the country under the theme; women in leadership achieving an equal future in the covid-19 world.

The day first commemorated was in 1911, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and the political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. The important activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women’s achievement and advocate for women equality.