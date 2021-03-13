jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, March 14th, 2021
News

Women urge gov’t to implement land laws

By Rofina Teteng

A Women Land Group residing at Gumbo West, in Juba are calling on the government to implement land laws to protect women from land ownership.

Speaking during the meeting with women at Gumbo West, Rejaf payam yesterday, a member of Greater Equatoria Land Alliance, Dorothy Drabuga said Gumbo is one of the places experiencing cases of land grabbing.

“We are calling on the government to begin implementing laws that will protect people’s land rights in the country. These laws are there but there is no implementation,” Ms. Drabuga said.

She stated that land grabbing is happening because there are no proper polices that safeguard the rights of an individual in the country.

“As we are going to start training these 20 women on some of the important laws on land right, we will direct them to those organizations that provide free legal aids because most of them are vulnerable,” she said.

Ms. Drabuga added that her organization will work closely with the women land group to see how they can be helped and build their resilience.

Ms. Mary Paul,a member of the Women Land Group said she once witnessed a case where certain men tried to grab her piece of land.

“We raised the case to the committee and they took my name to payam but nothing happens,” Ms. Paul revealed.

Many people in Juba city have been facing challenges in accessing land for settlement which is characterized by forceful grabbing leading to deathof several people and many ended up in the court. Last year about six to seven people were killed in Gumbo Shirikat following a land dispute. 

