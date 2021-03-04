Women urge government to reopen schools

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

A group of Women have called ongovernment to reopen schools as a step to reduce the rampant cases of unwanted pregnancies, child marriages, forced marriagesand other cases that might have occurred due to schools being closed for long period because of Covid-19.

Yesterday, several women from different fields and occupations revealed their views pertaining the women’s day, which is about five days to kickoff.

Every 8th of March is internationally celebrated as women’s day, where the world recognizes the vital role played by women in the history.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the Minister of roads and bridges in western Equatoria,Anna Tuna Richard urged the government through the Ministry of General Education to reopen schools in order to reduce child marriages, early pregnancies and forced marriages which are greatly affecting young ladies who are to be future women.

She also added that women are sole supporters of peace in the country and are willing to participate in decision making in order to achieve prosperity in the nation.

However, Tunna thanked President Salva KiirMayardit who also serves as chairperson of the ruling party, the SPLM,placing women at sensitive positions such as vice president, defense among others.

“This is in fulfillment of 35% given to women by the SPLM constitution,” she said.

She added that women are good people and will remain committed to the peace agreement. She cited that women were not part of the rebellion.“If women are bad people, they could not take care ofchildren who grew to men,” she said.

She further urged the national government to support the women by giving them loans.

On the other hand, the acting principal for Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS),IreenAyaa encouraged the women in various media houses to accept any challenge and continue with their work of feeding the public with basic information.

“All the women from various sectors should take a challenge to since they are capable of doing what men can do in order to speed up the development in the country,” she said.

Sheencouraged women to take good care of their children during this period of Covid-19 since it is one of the roles why they are remembered and celebrated in the history. “Corona is real and is going to stay with us,” she lamented.

In conclusion she urged the women in the country to follow the protective measures against Covid-19.