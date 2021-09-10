Women urge government to end gender-based violence

Hassan Arun Cosmas

Women in Yei River County of Central Equatoria state have urged the government and partners to work hard to end sexual gender-based violence in the country.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Voice for Change Senior Social Worker Night Jessica said that it was a collective responsibility to reduce occurrence and perpetuation of gender-based violence.

“Weurge the government to enact laws that punish perpetrators of sexual gender-based violence in order to minimize cases of SGBV in the county and nation at large. I believe that failure to punish perpetuators of SGBV will demoralize survivors of sexual gender-based violence from reporting cases,” Jessica said.

She revealed that they needed the government to enact the law and ensure the constitution is respected and the civilians protected.

The women also calledupon non-governmental organizations concerned to render support in reporting issues of sexual gender-based violence.

Meanwhile, Betty Adili Michael, a teacher at Kanjoro primary school appealed to the government to punish and hold perpetuators of sexual gender-based violence accountable.

She encouraged her fellow teachers not to be victims of perpetuating sexual gender-based violence in the school environment.

“Once a caseof perpetuation of sexual gender-based violence is reported, let the government try hard to ensure that the case is handled and perpetrator is brought to book because if cases are reported and perpetrators of SGBV are not punished, it will encourage other people to also perpetuate such acts. I also want to urge the non-governmental organizations to support the communities by giving them awareness,” Betty requested.

The women asked religious leaders to carry out sensitization in the places of worship in order for people to denounce the act in the communities.

They appealed for speedy implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in order to reduce some of the cases which occur as a result of conflict.