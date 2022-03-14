Women trained on promotion of gender-based violence

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

Centre for Inclusive Governance, Peace, and Justice over the weekend trained women on the promotion of gender equality, women’s rights, and advocacies against sexual and Gender-based violence in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State.

The training aims at empowering women on their rights enshrined in the transitional constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011 on South Sudan women and Maputo protocol.

It also aims at identifying forms of sexual and gender-based violence, the impact of SGBV, conflict-related sexual violence on women, and ending violence against women and girls in Yei.

Yei River County Inspector of Gender and Social Welfare Emma meli Charles thanks the organization for initiating the dialogue for women to know the forms of violence they are encountering and devise a mechanism of ending the violence.

She expresses happiness that the training succeeded the international women’s day commemoration in ending all forms of biases against women and promoting gender equality in South Sudan and Yei in particular.

“I thank the center for inclusive governance peace and justice for initiating such training to enlighten women on the issues affecting them. The program is so clear as you heard during the presentations. It is therefore you to play your part in implementing the knowledge you gained here on advocacy. This training is in relation to the theme of international women’s day. As a governments representative, am very happy because I have learned the role of government in addressing issues of sexual gender-based violence against women and girls in Yei River Country, Central Equatorial and South Sudan as a whole,” she reveals.

MadelinaDeiya,a participants representative, expresses gratitude for the knowledge acquired on women’s rights and Maputo protocol.

Madelina says that the training has strengthened her in following reporting issues of sexual Gender-Based Violence in the community.

She promises to carry on the advocacy for women’s rights, identification of the violence against women and ending sexual gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual violence.

“I have learned here that women have the right to speak out on issues facing them.I have learned how and where to report issues of sexual gender-based violence against women and girls and equality. This training has strengthened me and now I know how to advocate for the rights of other women. It should not be the end of such training be it should be continuing in order to strengthen the women,” the participants representative appeals.

Meanwhile, Centre for inclusive governance peace and justice Program field officer Modi Arkangelo mentions that the dialogue is for the women to share freely some of the violations perpetrated on them.

He encourages the women to extend the advocacy to fellow women and girls in the grassroots level.

“This dialogue is an idea to bring the women to talk about themselves, do they really know theirs properly as women. Part of it is also to talk the ongoing violence against women most especially conflict-related sexual violence and the sexual gender-based violence against women and girls that continue to happen in our communities. These are some of the elements that violate the rights of women because alot has been done in empowering women and still, we need more to be done. Let them come out and be able to present themselves in the communities and open the ways to empower other owmen,” Modi encouraged the participants.

The dialogue brought in together thirty women from all sub-bomas in Yei Town Payam in Yei River County.