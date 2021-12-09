Women trained on leadership skills and advocacy in Ganyliel

By Wek Atak Kacjang

More than 20 women in Ganyliel Payam of Unity State have received a training on leadership skills, confidence in speaking, advocacy and psychosocial support over the weekend.

PAX for Peace Organization in South Sudan with support from the German Federal Foreign Office’s fund by IFA (Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen), Funding Programmed zivik, the Assistance Mission for Africa (AMA), an implementing partner for PAX, conducted the training to empower the women to build their capacity and advocate issues affecting them.

PAX consultant, Agnes Juan Silver, who facilitated the training, said it was for women at all levels to boost the confidence of the women.

“No one will speak better than the women themselves on issues concerning them,” Agnes said.

Agnessaid she gave examples of women leaders in Africa who were capable of governing as an inspiration.

While another PAX consultant who was also actively involved in the program, Martina Kani John said that women also benefited from trauma and counselling sessions andone-to-one follow ups on the sessions discussed.

Mary Nyalok Tuong,a 35-year-old women from Thoanhum Payam said she wanted to be a good leader and contribute towards peace in her community after acquiring the useful skills on leadership and confidence in speaking.

“I will work hard after this training so that the people of Panyijiar County can involve women in leadership, decision making and also promote the right of women and girls,’’ she said.

Tabitha Nyadoar Young, another participant of 40-years-old said that, though the floods had affected most parts of the State and the advocacy programs for peace and the rights for women should continue.