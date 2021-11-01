Women trained on basic business management skills

By Yiep Joseph

At least 30 women from Gurei block five received a training on basic business management skills from Women Foundation for Humanity as part of women empowerment program

Women Foundation for Humanity is a community-based Organization that worked under the umbrella of Greater Equatoria Land Alliance (GELA) with funding from the Norwegian People’s Aids (NPA).

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, the Executive Director of Women Foundation Dorothy Ambrose Drabuga, called on the participates to use the skills acquired during the training to benefit their families.

“Today we are at Kapri, we are training these women with business skill and after this we are going to give them some startup capital it is very small and I think it can do something for them to start their businesses and to help their families,

So actually, we have four groups, we started with the formation of this groups. they are known as community women land Rights and leadership Forums, after formation of this forum, theyhave monthly meetings where they meet and talk about the challenges that they face in regard to the issues of land” she explained.

Dorothy said that under the program,they felt that it was very important to empower those women because they were so vulnerable that they could not afford to register their land and fight for themselves.

She mentioned that the Organization trained women in order to help themselves and their families.

“We are training this women because we want to empower them so that they can stand by themselves, claims for their rights and also work together with the men”she appealed.

“Women need to be Independent in order to compete with men in politic” she emphasized.

“As we look at this country right now, so with this conflict most of the men are not around so the whole responsibility of family lies in the hands of women so it is really very important to empower women” she narrated.

She called on the government to bring peace to the people.

“I want to urged all our leaders to embrace peace because what we went now is peace because if there is peace everything will be ok so we need everyone to embrace peace” she appealed.

She urged the government to support women because the agreement has some parts that were meant empowering women.

Lona Betty Lemi one of the participantsappreciated the Organization for their commitments to train women.

She called on the women to use the business skills acquired from the training in their businesses in order to help their families.

“We are very sure we can do business to help ourself and our families” she said.