Women told to adhere to 35 % affirmative action

By Martha David

The Commissioner of South Sudan Human Rights Commission Fidensia Charles said for women to be recognized, they must work hard to prove their capabilities.

As women, we are heading towards the International Women’s Day. Several women groups in the country are calling on the government to adhere to the 35 percent affirmative action and gender quality.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview yesterday, Fidensia called on South Sudanese women to prove themselves in order to achieve 35 percent affirmative action.

“Women are the majority, hardworking and the caretakers of the society, women must struggle to have 35 percent and they must continue to struggle for it,” she added.

She explained that the 35 percent was given to the women but it is not fully occupied, women should adhere to it on their daily life.

Fidensia stated that celebrating women day reminds women of their achievement, challenges and way forward to continue with the struggle for equality and contribute to the development of the country.

She continued that some of the cultural barriers tend to oppress women, saying women need to work hard to change and overcome those stereotypes.

She urged women to take education as their first priority and send their daughters to schools.

“We need women to educate themselves because education has no limit,” she said.

She said women have the ability to everything that men do, adding that there was no difference between men and women except the biological difference.