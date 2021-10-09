jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, October 10th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtWomen should continue with peace events
A foot for thought

Women should continue with peace events

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

the Inter – communal peace traditional performance organized by women Aid Vision has positive impact for Mvolo County and Yirol West County of Lakes state. There conciliation between the counties brought celebration which ended with traditional dances among people of two Counties. Women are great peace makers in the country and they know how to bring people together.

They should continue mobilizing people and preaching peace among them. It is not for the first time women entered in the history of peace. In Juba, women were organizing peace prayers every month under the leadership of South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC}, it had started long time ago and still is continuing because there is no total peace in the country.

Yesterday there were a group of women who went to pray for peace in one of churches within Juba.  They were moving from church to another. Therefore, women should be supported in any moveof peace programme based on what they are doing.

I am sure if women continue advocating for peace, in the near future peace will be realized in the all parts of the country.

Women by nature were for peace because in any situation of conflict, they were vulnerable with children. That was one of the reasons that made them to be serious with responsibility given to them by leaders.

Women know how to mobilize their fellow women in the grass roots; it is time for government to involve them in peace programme. If women were given full responsibility, by this time people could have been enjoying the fruit of peace. They know how to forgive and talk with people who have broken hearts.

They want everybody to live in peace and harmony. The way they brought peace in two communities was big achievement in the states. I hope those people will continue living in peace and interact with one another.

Peace starts with individuals, goes to family, community and the country at large. Let us be peace makers in our places.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

The impact of fifteen South Sudanese killed in Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor According to the information published in the newspaper saying that fifteen South Sudanese were killed in one of the areas in Sennar state in Sudan. The reason for killing was that a trader from Sudan hired them to work in a simsim plantation farm,the agreement between him and those South Sudanesewas that after work the employer would return them back to their places. However, the agreement was not implemented by the employer, than one of the workers from South Sudanese hit the boss...
A foot for thought

Re-united South Sudanese by ICRC is positive step

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday it was published in the newspaper that 5,000 missing South Sudanese were re-united with families. These people went missing during the conflicts periods; they were children and elderly people. It was great job done by International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC} in the country. It brought great joy to the families, relatives, friends and the public at large. It was not easy to see them back with the families and in good health; it required a lot of efforts from ICRC....
A foot for thought

Mothers should take care of children

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This is a piece of advice to all mothers in the families, communities and the country at large. There is a scenario going on within Juba and beyond about the cases of rape. This has been happening throughout mostly in conflict hit areas and families. Last Saturday, Juba Monitor got a document from Muslim women who complained of what had taken place in their community. The report said a seventeen years old girl in Muslim Community was raped, forced to make abortion and...
A foot for thought

Let God takes Charge in critical situation

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Many people complain these days about the general situation in the country. They said that it is very hard to get money to provide basic needs. Traders in the markets said their items were not bought, the market was very poor. That was bad sign and it would bring negative sign on economic crisis in the country. People who were doing small businesses, it was very hard for them to provide daily meals. This situation has taken some Christians far from God, Sunday...
error: Content is protected !!