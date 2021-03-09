jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, March 9th, 2021
HomeNational NewsWomen representation not up to date
National News

Women representation not up to date

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Kabaka Quintous Leone

The Secretary General for Civil Society Network inEastern Equatoria state Mr.Ochieng Philip Clement has expressed concern over the smaller number of women appointedin the new State leadership, saying it has not met the expected representation.

On Friday last week, the newly appointed advisors, ministers, commissioners and members of independent commissions took oath of office at Torit Freedom Square.

Out of 5 advisors, only one woman was appointed, she is as an advisor on legal affairs while in ministerial positions, three women were appointed.

“We are advocating that competent women be put in parliament who can speak for the public. We are still looking into the number of women later in parliament to raise their voices instead of keeping quiet agreeing things you don’t understand, we were hoping that one of the counties would be represented by a woman but did not happen,” Mr. Clement said.

The Activist strongly urged the new members of the cabinet to shun corruption and tribalism and work for the common interest of the citizens.

“The issue of tribalism should end; you are put there for everybody, anti-corruption commission shouldn’t only study assets but in terms of recruitment policies where ministries bring their relatives to positions. It is time to work hard and assessall the work done by any institution in the State,” he said.

Mr. Clement however, welcomesthe appointment of thenew cabinetadding the leaders should work to deliver service to the populace.

“We are echoing that you need to do a lot at this moment. Most of you have energy whether it means walking without car,please you must deliver service to the public,”the Activist echoed.

You Might Also Like

National News

Jonglei radio director jailed for ten years

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng The former Director of Radio Jonglei 95.9 FM Malek Gutnyin Gerwer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Jonglei state High Court. While announcing the verdict on Monday, the presiding Judge John Yiel Aleu said Gutnyin was found guilty of Criminal Breach of Trust under 351 of the South Sudan Penal code Act 2008. “The final judgement based on the document and the evidence that have been presented before this court, the accused Malek Gutnyin Gerwer has been found guilty under section 351...
National News

Officials dismiss reports of high death in the disease centre

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir Health officials have dismissed wild speculations among a section of public that Covid-19 patients who get admitted to the Infectious Disease Unit under severe conditions “do not come back alive”. It is not clear what prompted such speculations but infections and fatality rate due to Covid-19 conditions have increased since late January. However, Dr. Richard Lako, the Covid-19 incident manger rubbished the theory saying the Infectious Disease Unit at the Dr. John Garang Disease Center is well-equipped with tools and qualified medical personnel. According to Dr....
error: Content is protected !!