Women representation not up to date

By Kabaka Quintous Leone

The Secretary General for Civil Society Network inEastern Equatoria state Mr.Ochieng Philip Clement has expressed concern over the smaller number of women appointedin the new State leadership, saying it has not met the expected representation.

On Friday last week, the newly appointed advisors, ministers, commissioners and members of independent commissions took oath of office at Torit Freedom Square.

Out of 5 advisors, only one woman was appointed, she is as an advisor on legal affairs while in ministerial positions, three women were appointed.

“We are advocating that competent women be put in parliament who can speak for the public. We are still looking into the number of women later in parliament to raise their voices instead of keeping quiet agreeing things you don’t understand, we were hoping that one of the counties would be represented by a woman but did not happen,” Mr. Clement said.

The Activist strongly urged the new members of the cabinet to shun corruption and tribalism and work for the common interest of the citizens.

“The issue of tribalism should end; you are put there for everybody, anti-corruption commission shouldn’t only study assets but in terms of recruitment policies where ministries bring their relatives to positions. It is time to work hard and assessall the work done by any institution in the State,” he said.

Mr. Clement however, welcomesthe appointment of thenew cabinetadding the leaders should work to deliver service to the populace.

“We are echoing that you need to do a lot at this moment. Most of you have energy whether it means walking without car,please you must deliver service to the public,”the Activist echoed.