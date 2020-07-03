jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, July 6th, 2020
HomeNewsWOMEN reject governors’ appointments
News

WOMEN reject governors’ appointments

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Bullen Bala Alexander

South Sudan Women Coalition for peace opposed President Salva Kiir Mayardit appointment of governors and demanded the inclusion women as an implementation of 35 percent provided in the peace agreement.

According to article 1.4.4, Chapter one of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, parties are obliged to ensure 35 percent of women at all level of the governance.

However in the recent decree, only one female governor has been appointed under the ticket of SPLM-IO.

On Monday, President Salva Kiir issued a Republican decree appointing eight governors, three Chief administrators while the governors of Jonglei and Upper Nile remain undecided.

Speaking during the press Conference on Thursday, the chairperson of Women’s Bloc of South Sudan, Amer Manyok Deng said the government was supposed to respect the women’s right in the agreement.

She said it was not logical for SPLM party to violate what they signed in the agreement.

“The SPLM party is the one that launched the participation of women as well as Women’s Affirmative action 35 percent in 2016, so we are wondering why SPLM would violate it again. So all parties are in question why are they violating the rights of women which has been agreed upon,” Amer explained. 

She added that “We are demanding what is agreed as opposed to what was not agreed upon.”

“We the women of South Sudan, the Women leaders are demanding H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit to revise the appointment of all the governors and at least put the consideration of women space into action,” she said.

According to the Chairperson, they could have not been left out since some of the women were recommended for the Governorship positions.

“We women were even recommended by SPLM party, Women League. And so we believe all those were recommended are qualified and at least three could have been picked as governors according to the agreement,” she explained.

Amer said all the recommended women were qualified and they can make changes in the administration of the States than men.

She said things like insecurity and other States’ problems could best be resolved by women since they have continued to be rampant during men’s administrations.

“We wonder what was wrong; the reason was not that women were not there, women were there, up to now we do not know what happened. So now we are raising our voices so that the leaders can put it into consideration.”

“We want our positions, they need to call off those who occupied our positions and the women must be appointed,” Amer said.

According to her, it was not too late for the parties to implement what they have signed in the agreement.

“If the reason is that they want generals, we also have the women who are generals which they can be appointed from there, we want them really to be abide by what they have signed,” she said.

The group said there is no reason to see women always struggling for their space, adding that women are peaceful people.

Meanwhile, Caroline Kibos the South Sudan Women Coalition for peace, Youth Representative to RJMEC said we welcomed the appointment of state governors on June 30, 2020 as a major step forward in the implementation of the R-ARCSS.

“Reminding the parties to the R-ARCSS of the urgent need to complete the appointment of the state governors for Upper Nile and Jonglei States to avoid further suffering of the people, especially women and girls; and further calling for speedy reconstitution of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislature.”

However she said the women are deeply concerned about the diminishing status of women participation in the peace processes in our country.

“We regret to bring to your attention the fact that appointments of both national ministers have fall short of women‘s 35% representation as well as States allocated to the SPLM party,” Kibos said.

To urgently redress this systematic under-representation of women in leadership in South Sudan. We recommend the following to the President of the Republic:

1. Reconsider these current appointments and have women occupy their rightful positions under the 35% quota as per the R-ACRSS, the Transitional Constitution and other legal instruments.

2. Honor the 35% quota for women in any appointments moving forward and taking into consideration the availability and competence of women leaders who can contribute towards peace and development in our country.

3. Taking it as priority, the protection of women and girls against sexual and gender based violence; encourage the development of clear programs.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Finance Minister’s accuser charged in court

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kitab A Unango A self-proclaimed journalist has been charged with defamation against the national Finance Minister, Salvatore Garang Mabirdit after being denounced by the Media Authority as a practice journalist in South Sudan. The trial judge, Achok Chan said records obtained from the Media Authority to authenticate and verify the credibility of the accused who had earlier claimed to be a journalist turned out negative. The lawyer of the accused had earlier requested the court to allow the trial to be referred to the authority because of the accused’s...
News

Take care of old people

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor It is important to take care of old people in the house. They are living dictionary in families; tell tale stories, past histories of the family and the country at large, especially the educated one. Several of them are full of wisdom. They were not born old, but they went through many processes and stages in life that is why they reached to that age. All of us are going to experience the same and expected to live longer before death. It is...
News

Airlines to resume flights next week

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kitab A Unango Possibilities of International Airlines to resumes their regular plights to Juba next week are highly expected, Dubai Airline confirmed its international flights resumption on the 10th July 2020. The regional flights such as Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia Airlines are also expected to start their flights soon, this was confirmed to Juba Monitor by the Director of Juba International Airport, Mr. Kur Kuol. He said his office received a confirmation letter from Dubai Airline declaring its intention to resume normal flights to South Sudan next week....
News

Inter-communal fights displaced some people in Jonglei State

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang Unknown number of people have been displaced due to the ongoing inter-communal fighting in Jonglei State, local authorities said. Mabior Atem Mabior, Secretary General for the defunct Jonglei State told Juba Monitor that community was ravaged as inter-communal fighting continued to be experienced in the area. “Violence is not good, it cannot stabilize the country, so this should not take us backwards instead let us move forward, we need development,” Mabior said  He stated that thousands of people were fleeing because of the ongoing inter-communal clashes...
error: Content is protected !!