Women receive cleaning materials

By William Madouk Garang

The Turkish Embassy in Juba in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent and South Sudan Red Cross on Thursday donated cleaning materials to women at Jondoru area to help them generate income and eliminate poverty.

This came after a group of professional cleaners requested the Turkish embassy to support them with cleaning materials to enable them embark on mobile cleaning businesses.

The cleaning materials that were donated were gumboots, liquid soaps, air fresheners, JIKs, gloves among many others.

The Turkish envoy to South Sudan, Erdem Mutaf said that investing in women and children was their priority,adding that women were the foundation of life and if trained,a society was trained.

“We are here today with some friends to provide you with some material to keep you working to enable you earn money to feed yourself and family, this donation will be a source or a seed that you will build a lot of things,” Mutaf said.

“This is just a seed that we are giving you, and with your works, efforts and endeavor you will find this seed will be source of your living and prosperity I hope.”

The Turkish Red Crescent Country Representative AkniyetTurgonalistressed that they had supported Jondoru people before, and that they planned to distribute some housework items to them.

“This time we are coming with a cleaning material items to distribute to women in Jondoru to generate income to their families and to be stronger and more powerful women,” Akniyet emphasized.

However, the Secretary for Gender, Youth & Women Association of Jondoru area Juan Joyce Kenyi expressed her happiness and assured the Turkish Embassy that they would work hard to improve their living standard.

“Our promise is that we will not let you down, we will make sure we work hard in order to better our lives. Most of our sisters who are here did not go to school and you people know South Sudan with all its challenges,therefore we will join our hands together so that we can develop,” Kenyi said.

“We recognize and believe that you people have laid a good foundation and we feel that we are part of Turkey any time by God’s grace, when I go to Turkey I will feel at home because I have many people there, that don’t sleep day a night because of us,” she concluded.