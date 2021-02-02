Women raises concern over lack of funds

By Kabaka Quintous Leone

Women led organizations in Eastern Equatoria state have raised concern over lack of funding which they said limited their progress in delivering services to the rural areas.

Kaluma Florence, working for Eastern Bank Women Agency said it was important for women led organizations to reach deeper to the communities instead of concentrating their activities in town citing funding as the main an obstacle.

“The importance of women led organizations is really to empower them because we want to reach our rural areas, to talk about cases of Gender based violence which has affected many women and girls in communities,” Kaluma said.

Eastern Equatoria state women association program manager Ms. Amito Jane said the female led organizations always advocate for their leadership roles based on affirmative actions of 35% granted for them in the R-ARCSS.

Ms Jane urged partners to empower women led organizations to carry on with their activities at the grassroot level.

“As women association is a bigger umbrella for all women led organizations in the state, we are advocating for our folks to really work hard and get the 35% affirmative actions, they should really get to know how to fill the gap. Being in government services, political wings so that women can take up leadership roles these are what we are advocating for but because of other challenges otherwise we would have even gone down to other counties. We are really requesting partners or donors to come and join hands with us,’’ said Jane.

Ohide John Gabriel, the program Manager for Women Development Initiative Organization (WIDO) said they had a plan to reach out grassroot communities but worried that funds would make it difficult.

“This year we have a lot of plans to create more awareness deeply in our communities about issues concerning women, most of these women led organizations still lack funds to carryout their activities in addition to the inadequate capacities,’’ Mr. John expressed.