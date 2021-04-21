Women petition gov’t over position allocation

By Deng Ghai Deng

Women group including activists in Jonglei state have petitioned the parties to the Peace agreement to fully implement the state’s policy of allocating 30 percent of the state’s positions in the executive and the parliament to women.

Victoria Yom said women believe they should be given more positions in the state cabinet and at least 2 advisory positions.

“Today we are here to meet SPLM leaders at the state level. The 35 percent have been reflected with few women at a certain point. But we are not satisfied with how it’s been done. We are demanding for more women to be appointed especially in the Parliaments. If you look around there are more potential women with leadership skills and they need to exercise it,” Yom said.

Yom said gender balance should be shared and reflected in all the state government institutions.

Awur Isaiah Piel, the deputy chair of the Jonglei Women Association saidthere are enough qualified women in the state who can be appointed to important government positions.

“We as the women Association we want the 35 percent to be implemented fully in the Jonglei state government. So, we are here to urge the leaders of the parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement to listen to us and appoint more women,” he said.

TheActing SPLM Secretary Abraham JokMapeer confirms he has received the women’s demands and promises the party will study the petition and will consider something about their grievances.

“We thought as the SPLM that we have completed the percentage of the women. For example, the peace agreement has given the SPLM 9 ministerial positions and among them we have given 3 to the women. But if they are complaining then it is something that needs to be studied and if it is genuine, it will be addressed.”

JokMapeer urged the women Jonglei state to be patient as their concerns will be addressed.