Women organization educates students on gender-based violence

By Bida Elly David

The Women Initiative for Development Organization (WIDO) earlier this week held training through a film show to create awareness on the dangers of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) among communities in Ikotos County of Eastern Equatoria State.

Hundreds of students from Ikotos Secondary School on Monday attended a film show at Whittaker Youth Centre titled “Understanding GBV in our context today”. The film was acted by South Sudanese from Wau in Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

The characters involved parents, students, chiefs, NGOs, health workers, and law enforcement personnel among others.

Ohide John Gabriel, the WIDO programmanager said, the organization was using films as tools of awareness to ensure that people get practical messages to reduce gender-based violence in schools and the community.

“Film streaming is one of the awareness methods we do to educate people on GBV matters,” Ohide explained. “We called students from this school to come and watch the film show and conducted general evaluation on it through interaction on what they learned.”

However, Stella Achiro, a student of Ikotos Secondary School who attended the show said she learned the negative impacts of early marriage.

“It is very bad for a girl to get married before attaining any education level. Girls first need to go for studies then other things follow. If the husband is not educated, poverty will continue swimming in that family,”Achiro said.

Susan Morwo, said she learned about rape, suicide, and other illegal practices happening in societyfrom the show. She urged parents not to use their daughters as sources of income before expected time as well as using old tradition to underrate them.

“Our parents should stop forcing us for early marriage because of tradition and interest of resources,” Said Susan.

“Communities in Eastern Equatoria State, especially the cattle-keeping ones, practice forced and early marriages for girls. Other ethnic groups still use young girls as compensation for murder.”

Article 15, part 2 of the bill of rights says every person of marriageable age shall have the right to marry a person of the opposite sex and to form a family according to their respective family laws, and no marriage shall be entered into without the free and full consent of the man and woman intending to marry.