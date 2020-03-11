jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
News

Women need to be encouraged to do better in life-University student speaks on women’s day

By Martha David

As the International Women’s Day is being celebrated across the world, Some University students say they need to be encouraged as women to do better in life

Rania Rizik Samson

Rania Rizik Samson, a student from the college of Engineering, Civil department said the women’s day was very important for women to know their rights and their role as women.

She added that women needed to be recognized in every situation.  

“I want women to be encouraged and to be given a chance for education, if a woman is educated, she is respected in the community,” Rania said.

Rania stated that some women were not respected and consulted when it comes to decision making process.

She encouraged women and fellow sisters in schools to continue with their studies.

Suzan Hanan
Julia Roba

Julia Roba Matias from the college of Engineering at the University said the best key for women is education.

“We must study to reach the best level, we need gender balance in science studies because men are dominating the science college and they are sending us to Arts College,” she added.

Alir Simon, one of the citizens said women need to know their rights.

“We want to encourage our women to know their rights and continue with their education, women need to be engaged in dialogue to change their mindset on some of the cultural norms affecting them,” he added.

He added that there was no difference between women and men.  

“We have the same brain but only the biological differences, women are our backbones they are our supporters, without women no men,” Simon said.

Suzan Felix, a student also said women need to be encouraged, she explained that in some situations women were lowering themselves by not performing well and pushing their work to men to do for her.  

